Photo Release

March 21, 2023 A noble woman: During the plenary session Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Sen. Risa Hontiveros commends Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda who was awarded the rank of "Commendatore" to the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, which was conferred on her by the Italian government. The meaning of "Commendatore," according to Hontiveros, refers to a member of an Italian honorary order of chivalry. The deputy minority leader further said that the definition of chivalry fits Legarda because she has a “combination of qualities expected of an ideal knight including courage, honor, courtesy, justice and a readiness to help the weak". (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)