Photo Release

March 21, 2023 TAYO awardees: Sen. Sonny Angara congratulates and commends the awardees of the 20th Ten Accomplished Youth Organizations (TAYO) for their invaluable contributions to nation-building Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Angara, who sponsored proposed Senate Resolution No. 548, said all winners will receive a P50,000 seed prize for their respective projects and a trophy made by renowned sculptor Toym de Leon Imao. Also honored were 10 finalists who made it to the semi-finals. They will receive P20,000 in cash and a trophy recreated by de Leon Imao. “The groups that we pay tribute today demonstrate that if the youth are provided the opportunity, they can make huge contributions towards the betterment of their respective communities and shape Philippine society according to their values and inspirations,” Angara said. The 2022 TAYO awardees are the Albay Young Farmers Organization, the BAKA, Iligan Safe Space, Leaders’ Council, Open Arms Organization, Pintakasi, Project TALA Organization, Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) ng Barangay Talomo River, Shafaat Agriculture Cooperative-Mushroom for Change and the Youth Empowering Youth Initiative, Inc. The Senate adopted the resolution and all senators were made co-authors of the measure. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)