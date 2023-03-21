Photo Release

March 21, 2023 Antique native trail runner hailed: Senators pose for a group photo with Larry Apolinario (fifth from left) as they presented to him a copy of Resolution No. 55 during the plenary session on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The resolution, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda (fourth from right), commends Apolinario for winning the first Philippine Trail Runners Association (Philtra) National Championship held last February 26 in Bontoc, Mountain Province. Apolinario is from the Iraynon Bukidnon indigenous tribe in Laua-an, Antique. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)