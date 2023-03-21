Photo Release

March 21, 2023 Legarda lauds PhilTRA champion: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda sponsors a resolution congratulating and commending Larry Apolinario for an exceptional performance and for becoming the champion of the first Philippine Trail Running Association (PhilTRA) National Championships. During Tuesday’s plenary session March 21, 2023, Legarda commended Apolinario’s strength, determination, grit and perseverance for remaining steadfast in his pursuit of a professional trail running career despite having several life’s challenges. “Proudly hailing from the Iraynon-Bukidnon community in Barangay Capnayan, Municipality of Laua-an, Antique, Larry started from humble beginnings and has relentlessly persisted to reach his trail running dreams,” Legarda said in her sponsorship speech. “By successfully besting elite trail runners and by entering multiple elite competitions, Larry Apolinario has brought pride and honor to the Philippines and to the Iraynon-Bukidnon community,” she added. At the age of 26, Apolinario prevailed over the country’s elite trail runners and made history as the inaugural champion of the 42-kilometer mountain marathon that featured a trail course of more than 3,000 meters of elevation gain. He finished the grueling marathon in only five hours, 47 minutes and nine seconds. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)