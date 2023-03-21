Photo Release

March 21, 2023 Senate commends 'TAYO' awardees: Senators on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 hand over copies of adopted Resolution No. 56 to young leaders whose organizations were cited at the 20th Ten Accomplished Youth Organizations (TAYO) Awards. Resolution No. 56 recognizes the youth organizations for their invaluable contribution to nation-building, specifically for paving the way in finding solutions to important issues of food security, poverty alleviation and education gaps, and promoting inclusivity and awareness on health and social issues at the grassroots level. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)