Photo Release

March 21, 2023 Koko backs higher pension for disabled veterans: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko" Pimentel III expresses his full support for the passage of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1480 which seeks to increase the monthly pension of disabled veterans from the current range of P1,000-P1,700, to P4,500-P10,000. During the period of interpellation on the proposed measure Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Pimentel said it is only right to increase the monthly disability pension given to Filipino veterans since the last adjustment of the said benefit was done in 1994. “I think the time is right to increase the pension. This is a no-brainer. We are talking about the disability pension of those who put their lives on the line to defend our sovereignty, territory and of course our quality of life,” Pimentel said in mixed Filipino and English. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)