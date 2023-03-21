Photo Release

March 21, 2023 Pia wants review of discriminatory laws against women: Sen. Pia Cayetano seeks the support of her colleagues in reviewing existing laws with provisions that are discriminatory against women. In a privilege speech Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Cayetano noted that the Philippines still has laws that are discriminatory or contain distinctions, exclusions or restrictions against women, including some provisions in the Family Code and the Revised Penal Code. She added that although the Philippines often ranks as one of the most gender-equal countries globally, the country has been regressing in gender parity in the last few years and as lawmakers, it is their job to introduce laws that advance the status and protect the rights of women. “As chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, this representation is committed to building a more sustainable future for women and their children. The goal is not to give preference to women. The goal is to create gender partnership,” Cayetano pointed out. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)