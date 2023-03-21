Photo Release

March 21, 2023 Bicam panel OKs bill amending the law on AFP officers’ fixed term: Following more than four-hour deliberations, the bicameral conference committee managed to thresh out the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1849 and House Bill No. 6517 which seeks to amend the law on the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) officers’ tour of duty. The measure sets 57 as the retirement age of all military officers and personnel, except the AFP Chief of Staff who will retire upon completion of a tour of duty or upon the relief of the President. Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security led the upper chamber conferees. Sitting beside Estrada is his counterpart from the House of Representatives, Rep. Raul Tupas. Also in the photo (standing L to R) are Rep. Jorge Bustos, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III, Sen. Christopher Go, Rep. Divina Grace Yu, Rep. Mercedes Alvarez, Sen. Imee Marcos, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, and Rep. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)