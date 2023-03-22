Photo Release

March 22, 2023 Jinggoy defends bill upgrading disabled veterans’ pension: Senate Committee on National Defense and Security chairperson Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada answers questions from colleagues as he defends in the plenary Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1480 which seeks to rationalize the disability pension of veterans, amending for the purpose Republic Act No. 6948 or an Act Standardizing and Upgrading the Benefits for Military Veterans and their Beneficiaries. The measure, sponsored by Estrada, seeks to provide veterans with a minimum of P4,500 monthly disability pension and a maximum of P10,000, and P1,000 for the spouse and each unmarried minor child. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)