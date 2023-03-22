Photo Release

March 22, 2023 On Legarda’s ‘Commendatore’ award: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri sponsors Concurrent Resolution No. 6 granting consent to Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda to accept the rank of "Commendatore" to the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, Monday, March 21, 2023. In his sponsorship speech, Zubiri said the award conferred to Legarda was a testament to the Italian Republic’s deep respect for the country. “Sen. Loren Legarda has long been one of our best ambassadors, constant in her efforts to put a spotlight on the wonders of our country and the excellence of our people,” the Senate President said. The Senate gave its consent by unanimously adopting Zubiri’s measure. (File photo / Senate PRIB)