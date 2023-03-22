Photo Release

March 22, 2023 Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri invites APPF Member-Countries to its 31st Annual Meeting to be held in Manila in November 2023: During a luncheon on 21 March 2023, the Senate President announced to the Ambassadors and Consuls of the 28 Member-Countries of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) that the Congress of the Philippines would once again host its Annual Meeting on 23 to 26 November 2023. He highlighted APPF’s significance as a platform to find common understanding and approaches to existing and emerging challenges facing the Asia Pacific region. He further emphasized the value of fruitful exchanges between fellow parliamentarians on critical issues such as on regional security, transnational crime, trade, climate change, sustainable development, migration, and most recently, on global health pandemics and ensuring post-pandemic economic recovery. (Senate OIRP/Photo by Joseph Vidal, PRIB)