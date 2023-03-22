Photo Release

March 22, 2023 Members of the Congress of the Philippines and the Diplomatic Corps from APPF Member-Countries come together in support of the Philippines’ hosting of APPF31 in November 2023: During a luncheon on 21 March 2023, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Martin Romualdez officially announced the Philippines Congress’ hosting of the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum in Manila. Twenty-one out of the 28 APPF Member-Countries were represented by their Ambassadors and Consuls. The Senate President and House Speaker urged them to encourage their respective members of parliament to participate in this year’s Annual Meeting, assuring our Asia-Pacific neighbors that the Philippines is once again ready to re-engage with the world and take on a more active role in the region and in the world. (Senate OIRP/Photo by Joseph Vidal, PRIB)