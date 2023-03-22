Photo Release

March 22, 2023 Continuation of Cha-cha hearings: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada consults with Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile during the public hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revisions of Codes Wednesday, March 22, 2023 on the importance and the need to amend the 36-year-old 1987 Constitution of the Philippines. Enrile, whom Estrada fondly refers to as "Manong," shared his personal views on the significance of amending the Constitution, saying that when Congress decides to either amend or overhaul the national charter through constitutional convention, constituent assembly or people's initiative, the Senate should assert its independence and cast their votes separately from the House of Representatives. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)