“Amend Centenarian Law to benefit more senior citizens” – Revilla: SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. today (March 22) co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2028 under Committee Report No. 61 which seeks to amend Republic Act No. 10868 or the “Centenarians Act of 2016” in order to grant monetary benefits to senior citizens aged 80 years old and 90 years old. Revilla is the principal author of the bill. The lawmaker first advocated the amendments in 2020 during the 18th Congress.

“Naantala man ng bahagya, alam nating darating ang tamang panahon para rito. And today is that day. This is one of my priority measures this Congress. Hindi tayo mapapagod at hindi matitinag para ilaban ang panukalang ito. Because our dear senior citizens deserve no less.”

Under the present law, only those who reach the age of 100 years enjoy the benefit of a cash gift. However, many senior citizens do not reach the said age. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the average life expectancy in 2022 is 71 years for Filipino men and 78 years for Filipino women.

If approved, a cash gift in the total amount of P100,000 shall be distributed in 3 equal tranches to individuals upon reaching the ages of 80, 90, and 100. Moreover, the measure provides that amount shall be subject to annual adjustment by the National Economic and Development Authority to account for inflation.