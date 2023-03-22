Photo Release

March 22, 2023 Risa commends World Debate champs: Sen. Risa Hontiveros congratulates students David Africa and Tobi Leung of the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Debate Society for winning the 2023 World Universities Debating Championship held in Madrid, Spain last January. During her manifestation at the plenary session Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Hontiveros praised her fellow Ateneans for bagging the coveted championship and for being the first Filipinos to win the international debate championship. "It is wonderful that this honor is bestowed on the Philippines at a juncture when the Philippines needs this shot of hope. At a time when our country is being described as patient zero in social media disinformation, it is heartening to know that our young Filipinos are leading the way in rocking the boat, asking the critical questions and interrogating the status quo," the deputy minority leader said. All senators in attendance voted to adopt Senate Resolution No. 404 to commend Africa, Leung and ADMU. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)