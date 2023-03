Photo Release

March 22, 2023 Pia's speech on World Water Day: Delivering a speech on World Water Day (March 22), Senator Pia S. Cayetano shared the data that 11 million Filipino families still have no access to clean water. She then asked to lead the chamber in inquiring about the country's plans and programs to address water insecurity, and to attain Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 6 on Access to Clean Water and Sanitation.