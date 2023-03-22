Photo Release

March 22, 2023 Dela Rosa backs ROTC Act: Sen. Ronald ”Bato” Dela Rosa advocates the revitalization of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program in higher educational institutions and technical vocational schools. During Wednesday’s plenary session March 22, 2023, Dela Rosa sponsored Senate Bill No. 2034, under Committee Report No. 62, otherwise known as the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Act. “No less than the Constitution recognizes the vital role of the youth in nation building. Because of such an indispensable role, the State is mandated to promote and protect our youth’s physical, moral, spiritual, intellectual and social well-being. The State shall also inculcate in the youth patriotism and nationalism, and encourage their involvement in public and civic affairs,” Dela Rosa said in his sponsorship speech. “An important aspect of mandating ROTC for our youth is ensuring that they are fully equipped to heed the call to defend the nation when the need arises,” he added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)