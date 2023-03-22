Photo Release

March 22, 2023 Institutionalizing the shared service facilities for MSMEs: Sen. Sonny Angara urges his colleagues to immediately pass a measure seeking to amend Republic Act (RA) 6977, otherwise known as The Magna Carta for Small Enterprises as amended by RA 9501, otherwise known as the Magna Carta for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). In sponsoring Senate Bill No. 2021, Angara said the new amendment to the Magna Carta for MSMEs would institutionalize the shared service facilities (SSF) program of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for the MSMEs. He contends that the SSF program of the DTI deserved more government support because of the “demonstrable” success it garnered over the years in terms of poverty alleviation and boosting the economy. “But as MSMEs are among the foremost job creators and income generators of the country, we are convinced that a scaled up, well-provisioned, well-coordinated, and institutionalized SSF project will result in shared success for all Filipinos,” Angara said Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Senate PRIB photos)