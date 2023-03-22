Photo Release

March 22, 2023 Bicam report on bill condoning agrarian reform loans ratified: The Senate ratifies the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1850 and House Bill No. 6336 or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act. Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, reported the successful outcome of the bicameral meeting during the plenary session Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The consolidated bill seeks to relieve agrarian reform beneficiaries from the burden of paying individual loans, including interests, penalties and surcharges, secured under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program or from other agrarian reform programs or laws. Aside from Villar, the Senate panel to the bicam committee was composed of Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros and Sen. Imee Marcos. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)