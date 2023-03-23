Photo Release

March 23, 2023 Resilient, future-oriented, progressive employment policy: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva opens for plenary debates Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2035 or Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act which seeks to create a masterplan that shall serve as the country’s employment policy. Villanueva, during Wednesday’s plenary session March 22, 2023, underscored the need for an employment policy that is “resilient, future-oriented and progressive. One that is able to adapt easily to the ever-changing nature of work and emerging trends in the labor market. One that will outlive us all.” He noted that at the height of the COVID 19 pandemic, the country reached the worst unemployment rate last April 2020 at 17.7 percent, accounting to 7.3 million unemployed Filipinos in the workforce. He said the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Plan shall stimulate national and local economic growth and development through aligning investment and other incentives provided by law for the creation of more jobs which shall address many challenges in the labor market; promote the employability, competitiveness, wellness and productivity of workers through efficient, effective, and timely delivery of industry-relevant skills training and enhancement programs, reintegration pathways, active labor market activities, and other services; provide support and incentives to existing and emerging businesses, specifically MSMEs, including enhanced access to finance and capital; and incentivize employers, industry stakeholders, and other private sector organizations that offer training, technology, knowledge and skills transfer, upskilling and reskilling, and enterprise-based training. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)