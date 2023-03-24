Photo Release



Mindoro visit and relief operations: Senator Risa Hontiveros distributed sacks of rice and food packs to the residents of Pola and Pinamalayan in Oriental Mindoro who are affected by the oil spill.

“Buhay at kabuhayan ng mga kapatid ko sa Mindoro ang nakasalalay. Umaasa ako na makatulong ang bitbit namin ngayong araw. Bukod sa food packs, mayroon din tayong tulong pinansyal para sa iba pang parte ng Oriental Mindoro,” the Senator said.

The office of Senator Risa Hontiveros extended more than P10M-worth of assistance to several parts of Oriental Mindoro.