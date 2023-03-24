Photo Release



Public dialogue in Pinamalayan, Mindoro: Senator Risa Hontiveros, on Friday held a dialogue with fisherfolk community affected by Mindoro oil spill in the town of Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro.

Hontiveros was welcomed by Oriental Mindoro 2nd District Representative Alfonso Umali, Jr., as well as local government officials of Pinamalayan led by Mayor Aristeo Baldos, Jr., Vice Mayor Rodolfo Magsino and members of the Sangguniang Bayan.

Hontiveros, whose family hails from Mindoro, vowed to keep a watch on the Mindoro oil spill investigation and guaranteed that officials who are proven to be responsible for this "catastrophe" will be held accountable.