Photo Release



Sen. Robin Padilla and Sen. Bong Go extend aid to families affected by Baguio Public Market Fire: Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla joined Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go in distributing assistance on Saturday, March 25, to vendors affected by a fire that hit the Baguio Public Market last March 11. They gave assistance to 1,415 families or 5,340 people during the payout at the Baguio Central School. Padilla's office donated 2,000 5-kilo bags of rice while the Department of Social Welfare and Development distributed P10,000 per family, with the amount including P5,000 each from Padilla and Go.

Present at the payout were Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong and Vice Mayor Faustino Olowan; Rep. Mark Go's wife Sol Go; School Principal Esther Litilit; Baguio City police chief P/Col. Francis Bulwayan Jr.; DSWD CAR regional director Leo Quintilla, and Nelly Mason of DSWD Crisis Intervention; and Department of Trade and Industry OIC ARD and Baguio-Benguet provincial director Atty. Samuel Gallardo.

Kasama sa payout sina Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong at Vice Mayor Faustino Olowan; Sol Go, asawa ni Rep. Mark Go; School Principal Esther Litilit; Baguio City police chief P/Col. Francis Bulwayan Jr.; DSWD CAR regional director Leo Quintilla, at Nelly Mason ng DSWD Crisis Intervention; and Department of Trade and Industry OIC ARD at Baguio-Benguet provincial director Atty. Samuel Gallardo.