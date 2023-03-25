Photo Release

March 25, 2023 ROTC is more than just military training: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada underscores the significance of his Senate Bill No. 468 or the proposed Revitalized Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Act. Prior to the press conference Saturday evening, March 25, 2023, in Davao City where he inducted the newly-elected officers of Kawal Atenista Association Inc. (KAAAI), Estrada emphasized that ROTC training provides the youth with the necessary skills not only in the military aspect but more importantly in disaster preparedness and response to calamities. “The discipline and proper attitude that the training imbibes in the students are also part of the life skills that will be helpful to them in all aspects of their lives,” Estrada said in his speech. KAAAI is an advocacy group pushing to revive mandatory ROTC for all college students. In the photo are (from L to R) Rostum Sinfuego, Tagum City Vice Mayor Allan Rellon, Dinagat Island Gov. Nilo Demerey Jr., Kawal Atenista chairperson Jose Agduma II, Sen. Estrada, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, Gen. (ret.) Leoncio Cirunay Jr. and Ateneo de Davao University Alumni Affairs head Butch Samante. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)