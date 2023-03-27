Photo Release

March 27, 2023 Improving health systems: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, presides over a public inquiry on the status of Human Resources for Health (HRH) in the country Monday, March 27, 2023. Cayetano said the committee has conducted the hearing due to overlapping concerns. “It’s not just a simple labor question. We have a commitment to ensure or do our best to keep improving the health systems in our country…that’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, Good Health and Well Being...and then there is SDG 8, on decent work and economic growth. We want our health workers and all those involved in the health sector to have decent work and that it contributes to economic growth,” according to Cayetano. (O/S Cayetano)