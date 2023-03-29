Photo Release

March 29, 2023 Jinggoy heeds PCG's plea for modernization: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed Senate Bill No. 2016, proposing a 15-year modernization program for the country’s oldest and only humanitarian armed service, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). “With the colossal task of enforcing regulations in accordance with maritime international conventions, treaties, and national laws within the country’s jurisdiction, surely a ‘fleet’ of merely three offshore patrol vessels would not suffice to carry out their perilous and critical tasks,” the veteran lawmaker pointed out. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)