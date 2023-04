Photo Release

April 2, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian challenged the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to initiate the filing of appropriate charges against erring agency officials involved in the anomalous procurement of third-party auditor of gross gaming revenues of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs). 28 Mar. 23. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN