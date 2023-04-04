Photo Release



‘Life of Christ,’ Taguig’s TLC Park Exhibit: To help Taguigeños in their Lenten reflection, the City Government of Taguig is bringing to life “The Life of Christ,” a contemporary and immersive Stations of the Cross that features the life of Jesus Christ which was rolled out on Monday night by Mayor Lani Cayetano, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, and local government officials at the TLC Park located in Lower Bicutan.

In a short message to open the park, Senator Cayetano said the site will serve as a place of observance for Taguigeños on the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ and to abide by God's commandment to go and make disciples.