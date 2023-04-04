Photo Release



Zubiri: PH and Japan are Strategic Partners: On Tuesday, a delegation of Philippine senators led by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri met with their counterparts in the Japanese Diet, particularly members of the Japan Philippine Parliamentarians Friendship League (JPPFL), headed by Chairman Moriyama Hiroshi.

During the meeting, Zubiri, Moriyama, and their colleagues discussed Japanese-Philippine bilateral relations, especially in the areas of trade and industry, tourism, disaster management, and defense and security.

Zubiri was joined at the meeting by Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito, Sen. Sonny Angara, Sen. Imee Marcos, Sen. Pia Cayetano, Sen. Win Gatchalian, Sen. Grace Poe, Sen. Nancy Binay, Sen. Mark Villar, and Philippine Ambassador to Japan, Mylene Garcia-Albano