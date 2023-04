Photo Release

April 5, 2023 Pasay City: While Senator Win Gatchalian welcomed the decision of the European Union (EU) to continue recognizing the certificates of Filipino seafarers, he said the country still has to enhance the quality of maritime education and training to build our seafarers’ competencies and improve their overall competitiveness. 22 Mar 23. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN