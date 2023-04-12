Photo Release

April 12, 2023 Publish laws in online Official Gazette, print media sites: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada is seeking the publication of laws in the online version of the Official Gazette as well as websites of newspapers of general circulation, underscoring the need to keep up with the times insofar as information dissemination is concerned. With the revolutionary impact of information technologies that removed all communication barriers, Estrada said greater efficiency can be achieved if the public is well informed on new policies being enforced by the government. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)