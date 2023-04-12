Photo Release

April 12, 2023 Effect of costly logistics: Committee on Public Services chairperson Sen. Grace Poe echoes the concern of port users and other shipping industry stakeholders on the impending effects of increased port fees and charges to be imposed by the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA). While recognizing the government body's efforts in addressing port congestion and modernizing its monitoring systems, Poe raised port users' complaints that the PPA's administrative orders would supposedly drive up fees and charges, and in effect, domestic logistics costs. "High shipping rates also worsen inflation," Poe pointed out as she presided over the Senate panel's inquiry on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. "In creating reforms to our maritime trade, it's time to regulate excessive charges, all while supporting the growth of our shipping industry," she said in mixed English and Filipino. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)