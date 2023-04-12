Photo Release

April 12, 2023 Additional port fees could increase inflation: Sen. Risa Hontiveros expresses concern over the implementation of several administrative orders by the Philippine Ports Authority that led to the increase in port charges by as much as 2,000 percent. Hontiveros, during the public inquiry of the Committee on Public Services on increased logistic costs in the Philippines, pointed out that any additional fees imposed on logistics companies will just be passed on to the consumers as it would lead to higher prices of goods and commodities. “What are these (administrative orders) for when it would just bring additional burden instead of helping the Filipino people recover? I believe, together with other stakeholders that this is not real progress,” Hontiveros said in Filipino Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)