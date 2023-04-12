Photo Release

April 12, 2023 Pursuing hybrid elections efforts: Sen. Imee Marcos presides over the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation public hearing to pursue efforts in conducting national and local elections, including that of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), through manual and automated voting and counting. Discussing Senate Bill No. (SBN) 179 filed by Marcos herself, the senator said the measure seeks to come out with a new Omnibus Election Code. She stressed that the proposal to conduct hybrid elections had already reached the plenary during the previous Senate. “However, we would like to pursue this effort and carry on with the same. And with that, we are conducting a hearing, attempting to align any new developments in this area,” Marcos said in her opening statement Wednesday, April 12, 2023. SBN 179 also expands the definition of election returns to include printed forms and manually accomplished forms to reflect manual count at the precinct level, Marcos explained. She further stressed that hybrid elections need not be implemented for overseas voting. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)