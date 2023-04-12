Photo Release

April 12, 2023 Why hybrid vs fully automated or manual elections?: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, participates in the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation regarding a proposed measure to update the Omnibus Election Code. Padilla, who topped the senatorial race last year, asked whether a hybrid election system is indeed beneficial for the Philippines. "If that [hybrid voting and counting system] is implemented, do we really want to have two systems - automated and manual - and would it entail a bigger budget?" Padilla said in Filipino. Sen. Imee Marcos, who chairs the committee, said the combination of counting systems is for the benefit and assurance of voters who want to see their votes counted. She added that the budget for the next elections may rise as the new hybrid counting systems will have to be implemented nationwide. (File Photo/Senate PRIB)