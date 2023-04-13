Photo Release

April 13, 2023 EDCOM 2 meets DepED: Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) co-chairperson Sen. Win Gatchalian stresses on Thursday, April 13, 2023, the importance of employing a whole-of-government approach in addressing the challenges in providing quality education to Filipino learners. Leading the EDCOM 2's meeting with officials of the Department of Education (DepEd) led by Vice President and Sec. Sara Duterte, Gatchalian said the two agencies can take advantage of their respective expertise to come up with "concrete, targeted and transformative" policies for the country's education sector. "Together, we can fulfill our vision of providing quality education for every Filipino learner," Gatchalian said. Lawmakers hoped to align their priorities with the DepEd's "MATATAG" Agenda. (Senate PRIB photos)