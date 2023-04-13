Photo Release

April 13, 2023 Pia urges EDCOM 2 to integrate soft skills in educ curricula: Sen. Pia Cayetano on Thursday, April 13, 2023, attends the alignment meeting between the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) and the Department of Education. As one of the Commissioners of EDCOM 2, Cayetano suggested that "soft skills" lessons should be integrated into all levels of education in the Philippines after a reported survey of employers showed that many Filipino graduates lack soft skills. "How do we do this? I am not proposing a new subject, but I am proposing that it is integrated every step of the way," she said. Cayetano also shared that among all Asian countries, CEOs find Filipino graduates as "very hardworking and very reliable" and that people skills such as communication, leadership, confidence, problem-solving and the ability to collaborate will help them greatly in their careers. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)