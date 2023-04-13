Photo Release

April 13, 2023 Leapfrog education problems through technology: Sen. Sonny Angara, one of the Commissioners of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), bats for the use of technology in solving the country’s education problems. During the alignment meeting between EDCOM 2 and the Department of Education, Angara reiterated the importance of using cutting-edge technologies in enhancing the learning experience of Filipino students. “I hope we can leverage the use of technology in addressing the education gaps in the country. There are a lot of resources online which are free… Khan Academy, Coursera. We have technologies like ChatGPT which will help our teachers. I just see technology as a way of leapfrogging a lot of problems,” Angara said in mixed Filipino and English. (Senate PRIB photos)