Photo Release

April 13, 2023 EDCOM 2, DepEd sign agreement: Senators and Congressmen who constitute the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) and officials of the Department of Education (DepEd) headed by Vice President Sara Duterte witness the signing of the Data Sharing Agreement between the two agencies Thursday, April 13, 2023. Present at the event were EDCOM 2 co-chairpersons Sen. Win Gatchalian, and Representatives Roman Romulo and Mark Go. Senators Sonny Angara, Pia Cayetano, Reps. Kiko Benitez and Khalid Dimaporo, EDCOM 2 commissioners also joined the signing between EDCOM 2 Exec. Dir. Karol Mark Yee and DepEd Usec. Jose Arturo De Castro. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)