Photo Release

April 15, 2023 Villar SIPAG’s Inter-Parish Chorale Competition: Villar’s Posterity Shot with the chorale groups, judges. THE Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Saint Joseph won P20 cash prize after being declared the Grand Champion during Thursday’s Inter-Parish Chorale Competition. The competition was sponsored by the Villar SIPAG Foundation led Sen. Cynthia A. Villar in Commemoration of the 175th Birth of San Ezekiel Moreno April 2023. The senator poses with the competing chorale groups from the nine parishes in the city and the judges in the competition.