April 17, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking to address the rising incidence of illegal trade involving excisable products in a bid to arrest revenue leakages and protect the health of consumers. The government imposes excise tax on alcohol products, tobacco products, cigarette and vapor products, petroleum products, automobiles, non-essential goods and services, sweetened beverages, and mineral products. 11 Mar 23. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN