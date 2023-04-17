Photo Release

April 17, 2023 Senate panel tackles Gov. Degamo’s murder: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, presides over the public inquiry into the brazen assassination of incumbent Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and the spate of recent political assassination or attempted political assassinations in various areas of the country. Dela Rosa explained that although the Senate cannot pass a sentence on a person whom it believes committed the crime, it is expected to come close to secure and maintain peace and order in the country. “The Senate is not a court of law. However, this does not mean that we do not bear the responsibility to prevent the proliferation of evil,” Dela Rosa said Monday, April 17, 2023. The committee members unanimously agreed not to allow the virtual presence of suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. who was being implicated in the murder of Degamo. Teves reportedly signified his intent to attend the Senate panel inquiry virtually. The Degamo murder and other political assassinations led to the filing of Senate Resolution No. 518 by Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros. (Senate PRIB photos)