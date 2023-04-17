Photo Release

April 17, 2023 Hontiveros wants physical presence of Rep. Teves in the hearing: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros expresses alarm over the continued killings of local officials, particularly in the provinces, and appeals to Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. to face all the accusations and charges against him. ”So for Rep. Teves, I hope you come home to deal with the issues and charges against you. Sir, to reassure everyone, I hope you will appear here at our hearing physically and not virtually,” Hontiveros said in Filipino. During Monday’s public hearing April 17, 2023 of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Hontiveros said Mayor Janice Degamo, wife of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, is objecting to Rep. Teves’ virtual testimony. “I believe that our rules of procedure governing inquiries, in aid of legislation, require that witnesses to our proceedings be placed under oath or affirmation prior to giving their testimony. Because if a potential witness is abroad, he has to be sworn at the embassy or consulate and give his testimony,” she added. Last March 6, 2023, Hontiveros filed Senate Resolution No. 518 directing the appropriate Senate committee to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the brazen assassination of incumbent Gov. Degamo and the spate of recent political assassination or attempted political assassinations in various areas of the country. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)