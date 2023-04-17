Photo Release

April 17, 2023 'You can't escape liability': Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. expresses on Monday, April 17, 2023 his disdain over the reported involvement of former military men in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo last March. "The government spent resources to train these people to protect our country and our countrymen. But instead, they use these specialized skills to inflict harm and terror," Revilla lamented as the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs began its inquiry on Degamo's death. The senator warned the perpetrators against using their power and influence to get away from liabilities in the crime. "There's no place for cruelty and lawlessness in our country. Your [brutality] will never be tolerated. You can never escape liability, especially under our watch," Revilla said. (OS Revilla photo/Senate PRIB)