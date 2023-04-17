Photo Release

April 17, 2023 Legal counsels cannot substitute for their clients: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito on Monday, April 17, 2023 asserts that legal counsels of resource persons are not allowed to appear for their clients who are absent in Senate hearings and investigations. During the public hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on the brazen assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and eight others, Ejercito said: "The legal counsel should only be there to give advice to the resource person." Ejercito made the remark after the committee unanimously rejected the plea of suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. to only attend the hearing virtually. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)