Photo Release

April 17, 2023 Not a separate, parallel probe: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino stresses that the Senate investigation on the assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo last March 4, 2023 does not intend to dilute the investigation being conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). During the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs hearing on Monday, April 17, 2023, Tolentino said the committee is not going to conduct a separate and parallel investigation but to craft appropriate remedial legislation that would prevent incidents such as this in the future. “We do not want to dilute whatever findings the DOJ, the DILG are up to or pursuing,” Tolentino said, adding that the committee will respect if these agencies want to stop their presentation or refused to answer questions from senators. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)