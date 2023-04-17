Photo Release

April 17, 2023 Time to consider death penalty vs erring 'security personnel': Sen. Robinhood Padilla called for the revival of the death penalty against erring "security personnel" in the wake of the assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo last March 4. During the hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on the spate of political assassinations, Padilla said personnel trained by the government to handle high-powered weapons -- and who vowed to protect the people -- deserve harsher punishment for betraying their oaths. “They were given the right orientation, the right ideology. Isn’t it just to impose harsher penalties on them? These men swear under oath that they will protect the innocent,” Padilla pointed out Monday, April 17, 2023. In response, committee chairman Sen. Bato dela Rosa agreed with Padilla's proposal in implementing harsher penalties against those who committed heinous crimes. (Joseph B. Vidal / Senate PRIB)