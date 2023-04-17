Photo Release

April 17, 2023 Tracking SDG progress: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, presides over a hearing Monday, April 17, 2023 to discuss the country’s performance in the attainment of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) relating to the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Countries hope to achieve the SDGs in 15 years through their impact on the people, prosperity, the planet, peace and partnership. Cayetano said the Philippines is one of the few countries in the world that has a Committee on Sustainable Development and Futures Thinking. She said the committee was put into place to track the country’s progress in attaining the 17 SDGs so it could prepare itself for various futures and to shift its mindset to futures thinking as a major policy. She cited a report from the UN Economic and Social Commission for the Asia and Pacific which showed that the region has made the most progress in SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy) and SDG 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure). According to the report, progress on SDG 13 (climate action) has declined despite the region’s vulnerability to climate change. Cayetano said the Philippines was identified as a regional leader in its effort in achieving SDG 12 in responsible consumption and production. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)