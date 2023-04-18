Photo Release

April 18, 2023 Senate tackles Dissolution of Marriage Act: Sen. Risa Hontiveros leads discussions on various measures seeking to end dysfunctional and abusive marriages Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, renewed her call to pass Senate Bill No. 147 or the Dissolution of Marriage Act, saying it is incumbent for the State to not only provide relief to spouses but also protect children from the pain, anxiety, and trauma of witnessing regular marital clashes. “Let’s give the Filipino family a chance, a way out that is straightforward and no fault. Once you realized you made a mistake, the way out shouldn’t be traumatizing to the average married Filipino – financially, psychologically, and socially. We all deserve a second chance in love and in life,” Hontiveros pointed out. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)