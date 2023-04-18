Photo Release

April 18, 2023 Discussions on RCEP: Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda presides over the organizational meeting of the Senate Special Oversight Committee on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The meeting aims to tackle the preparation of concerned government agencies after the ratification of RCEP and the status of sectors and industries involved or affected by the trade agreement. Hopefully, Legarda said, the Special Oversight Committee would address the deficiencies and gaps in governance, mobilize communities through bottom-up efforts, work to reduce the scarcity toward productive efficiency and determine the effective utilization of the country’s natural assets and budgets. “We convene the Special Oversight Committee on RCEP with the fervent hope that, with our mandates and duties to perform, we ensure to work on measures and policies to protect the interest of our country and the people,” she said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)